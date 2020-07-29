James Investment Research Inc. Buys 1,064 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 2,007.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $269,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 74.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

