James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1,252.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 10.0% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 143,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ABB by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 16.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

