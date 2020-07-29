James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 198 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $210,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

