Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.
NYSE:J opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Engineering
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
