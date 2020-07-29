Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

NYSE:J opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

