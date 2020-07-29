Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 4,321 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

