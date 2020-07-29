Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE PG opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.