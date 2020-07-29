Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

