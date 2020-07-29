Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 61,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

