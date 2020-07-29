Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Eaton by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eaton by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

