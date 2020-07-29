Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.43.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

