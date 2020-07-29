Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

