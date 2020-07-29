Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

