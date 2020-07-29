Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,274 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.