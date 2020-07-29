iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.89

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 878450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

