Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

IRDM stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.41. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $247,406.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

