Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,618 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 449,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 324,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 121,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,331,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.