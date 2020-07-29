International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 752.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 129,259 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 569,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

