Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

INTC stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

