Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFI stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

