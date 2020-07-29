Imax’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shares of Imax stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.88.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imax will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

