Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 27.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $402.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,839,503.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

