IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $70,465,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $361.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $372.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

