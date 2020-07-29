IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of IDACORP worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,981,000 after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,531,000 after buying an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,484,000 after buying an additional 85,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,910,000 after buying an additional 48,688 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

