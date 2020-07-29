Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will report sales of $190.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.97 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $244.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $816.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.69 million to $819.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $900.70 million, with estimates ranging from $893.60 million to $905.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $42.98 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $983.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 156,924 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after buying an additional 121,535 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 263,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

