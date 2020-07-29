HSBC Upgrades HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) to Buy

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HYPERA S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of HYPMY opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. HYPERA S A/S has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

