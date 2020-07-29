HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

