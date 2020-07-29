Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.60. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,085 shares of company stock worth $54,153 over the last three months. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,167,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 283,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1,841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 242,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 229,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

