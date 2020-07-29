Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

