Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 13.68%.

HTBI stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

In other news, Director Laura C. Kendall bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hometrust Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

