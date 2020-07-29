Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 76.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

