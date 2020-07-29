Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78,948 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $77,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

Shares of HD stock opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.90. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.