Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Home Depot stock opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $269.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.90. The company has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

