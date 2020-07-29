Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 1,400 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 5.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.90. The firm has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

