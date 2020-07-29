HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of HNI worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in HNI by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of HNI by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.