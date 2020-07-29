Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 700.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after buying an additional 1,259,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,156,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 680.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after buying an additional 890,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

