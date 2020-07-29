Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

