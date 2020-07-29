Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.60

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 377417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $4,046,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 752,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

