Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.57

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 2836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.
HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
