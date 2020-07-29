Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.57

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 2836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

