Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,559,000 after buying an additional 1,743,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,615,000 after buying an additional 2,276,501 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,635,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,373,000 after buying an additional 1,315,094 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 19.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,469,000 after buying an additional 2,258,748 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,598,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,735,000 after purchasing an additional 320,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

