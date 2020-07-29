Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 20,600 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,365 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 167.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter valued at $382,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. IQIYI Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC cut their price objective on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

