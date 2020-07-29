Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 645,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $387.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

