Green Dot Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 809% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 call options.

In other Green Dot news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares worth $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,738,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Green Dot by 603.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 223,774 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.19. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

