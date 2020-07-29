Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GRC opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $835.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

