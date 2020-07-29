Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2020

Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.02 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $5,222,499.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,259,645.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 64,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,677.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,330,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 678,860 shares of company stock worth $45,247,510. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

