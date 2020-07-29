Golden Star Resources’ (GSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50.

GSS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

