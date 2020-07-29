Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.10

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 223075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

