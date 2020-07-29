Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.10

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 223075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
