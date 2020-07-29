German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

