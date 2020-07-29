German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

