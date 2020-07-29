Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is ($1.24). Genesco reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 940%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

GCO stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144,922 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.