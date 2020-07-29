Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

