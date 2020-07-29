Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

